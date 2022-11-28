Scholar Athlete: Seth Ybarra, Harlandale High School

Seth Ybarra of Harlandale High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, November 27, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Seth Ybarra of Harlandale High School.

Seth is a four-year member and team captain of the varsity football team. He’s also a four-year member of the varsity baseball team. He’s been a member of the Trinity University Upward Bound Program and the National Youth Leadership Forum. Seth maintains a 92 grade point average and is ranked in the top 15 percent of his class. Seth plans to attend the University of Texas in Austin and major in Biology, attend medical school and become a Pediatric Hematologist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory from high school has to be this football season and making the playoffs. It’s been exciting, coming into school as a freshman, then go through the pandemic and now it’s the senior year, I’m excited to graduate.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Be able to time manage and make space for school. It’s important to be a student athlete but you need to make the ‘student’ part first.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to major in Biology at the University of Texas in Austin. My past experience with cancer inspired me to help children and be there for them.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com