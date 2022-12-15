UIW names new head football coach

The University of the Incarnate Word announced that Clint Killough will be its next head football coach. Photo courtesy: UIW

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word on Thursday announced that Clint Killough will be its next head football coach.

Killough is currently the UIW Cardinals associate head coach and a former UIW student-athlete.

He played for the UIW Cardinals for three seasons (2013-2015) before returning to UIW in 2018 as the quality control coach for the inside receivers. He quickly climbed the coaching ranks as he was elevated to associate head coach/wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator in January of 2022. Killough has been with the program through all three Southland Conference Championships (2018, 2021, 2022) and all three FCS Playoff runs.

“I’m truly humbled, and am beyond grateful for this incredible opportunity,” Killough said in a news release. “I want to thank Dr. Evans, John Bury, Richard Duran and the entire UIW Administration for entrusting me with the privilege to lead this program from the front. My experiences at UIW have helped mold me into the man I am today, and I’m proud to represent it on a daily basis. We have built a tremendous foundation of success within this program, and we will continue to elevate on those successes. I look forward to galvanizing our community, and the City of San Antonio behind the UIW Cardinals! San Antonio raised. UIW made!”

The Cardinals are in the midst of the best season in program history, heading to the FCS Semifinals for the deepest playoff run in the UIW football era. They will play North Dakota State on Friday.

The 2022 Cardinals, with Killough as associate head coach and wide receivers coach, rewrote the record book. The team has two wide receivers currently sitting in the top five in FCS for receiving touchdowns and receiving yards after winning back-to-back Southland Conference Championships.

“We are thrilled to continue building on UIW football’s tremendous growth with Coach Killough,” said UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans. “Coach Killough has been an invaluable part of our UIW community for years. From his time as a student-athlete through his tenure as associate head coach, Coach Killough has shown his dedication to our Cardinals, our Mission and our great potential for more.”

A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Monday to officially introduce Killough.

He will replace G.J. Kinne, who accepted the head coaching position at Texas State University earlier this month.

