Chiefs vs. Eagles: 5 storylines to watch for Super Bowl LVII matchup

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes as he's pressured by Josh Sweat #94 of the Philadelphia Eagles during a game in 2021. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The matchup for Super Bowl LVII is set, and while the Kansas City Chiefs (5th appearance) and Philadelphia Eagles (4th appearance) are no strangers to being in the big game, this is the first time they’ll play each other in a Super Bowl.

Here are five storylines to watch between the Chiefs and Eagles.

1. Kelce brothers

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the matchup will feature a pair of brothers on opposite teams, 35-year-old Philadelphia center Jason Kelce and 33-year-old Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

Making it better is that both players are considered by many to be the best ever at their respective positions. They not only will play in the same Super Bowl, but will likely both be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

2. Andy Reid faces old team

Speaking of the Hall of Fame, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid will likely be inducted for a stellar career as not only the head coach of the Chiefs, but also the Eagles. Reid helped build the Eagles into a powerhouse in the early 2000s, with the peak coming when the Eagles played in Super Bowl XXXIX against New England in Jacksonville.

3. Sackmasters

Good teams usually get after the opposing quarterback, and the Chiefs and Eagles did it better than anybody else in the NFL during the regular season. Philadelphia finished No. 1 in the NFL with 70 sacks entering the postseason, while Kansas City was second with 55 sacks.

4. No. 1 seeds collide

It’s actually not that common of an occurrence when the two No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC advance to meet each other in the Super Bowl, but that will be the case this year. The last time that happened was five years ago when Philadelphia beat New England in Super Bowl LII.

5. Recent champions

Each team has won a Super Bowl within the last five years, so there won’t be an element in this year’s matchup where one or both teams are looking to win their first Super Bowl, or snap a long drought of winning the big game. Philadelphia beat New England in Super Bowl LII, while Kansas City beat San Francisco three years ago in Super Bowl LIV.