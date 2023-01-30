Scholar Athlete: Adrianna Alvarado, Highlands High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Adrianna Alvarado of Highlands High School.

Adrianna is a three-year member of the varsity volleyball team. She was named Academic All-District the last three years and she plays club volleyball. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honor Society. Adrianna maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked third in her class. Adrianna plans to attend Texas State University and major in Criminal Justice.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school is having a team and athletic staff that supported me. They were there every moment of my injuries and were so supportive of me.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Set goals for yourself. If you keep those goals in mind and reach toward them, everything will come easy because you are working towards that satisfaction.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to attend Texas State University and major in Criminal Justice. I’ve always had an interest in that, the law enforcement system and working to fight crime.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com