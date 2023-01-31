Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan named to 2023 Rising Stars roster

San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (10) drives past New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs rookie forward Jeremy Sochan has been selected to the 2023 Rising Stars roster, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Rising Stars is the NBA’s annual showcase of premier young talent that will tip off the 2023 NBA All-Star on-court festivities on Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players and seven NBA G League players. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.

Sochan is the first Spur to be named to the team since Keldon Johnson in 2021 and becomes the 10th player in franchise history to be selected to the Rising Stars since the event’s inception in 1994.

Sochan is the first Spurs rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997-98 to average at least 10 points per game. He is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.1 minutes in 44 games while making 41 starts, which is already the most in a season by any Spurs rookie since Tony Parker started 72 contests in 2001-02. The first-year forward is also on pace to become the fourth rookie to average at least 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his first San Antonio season, joining Duncan, David Robinson and Willie Anderson.

The former Baylor Bear is one of only two rookies in the NBA this season with at least 400 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists, along with number-one overall pick Paolo Banchero. Sochan has scored in double figures 26 times, including on Jan. 28 against Phoenix when he became just the fifth teenager in NBA history to have at least 30 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in a game, which had only previously been done by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson.

