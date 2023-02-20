Scholar Athlete: Isabella Vidal, East Central High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Isabella Vidal of East Central High School.

Isabella is a three-year member of the varsity softball team. She was named Academic All-District the last two seasons. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Math Honor Society and was a Valero Alamo Bowl Scholarship winner. She performs community service through Teen ACTS and the Food Bank Thanksgiving Dinners. Isabella maintains a 99.8 grade point average and is ranked in the top three percent of her class. Isabella plans to play collegiate softball for Concordia University and major in Kinesiology.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school was sophomore year. It was the first round of the playoffs, bases were loaded, we were down two runs and I hit a inside-the-park home run to win us the game.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“My advice is to have good time management. Don’t procrastinate, do your best as you would on the field - in the classroom. Connect well with your teachers and your classmates so you have someone to talk to.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to attend Concordia University and play Division III softball. I want to major in Kinesiology to help recovering athletes as they go through the process of recovering from injuries to help them perform. A lot of athletes go through injuries and I’ve seen how bad their mental health can be so I want to help others.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com