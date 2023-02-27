Scholar Athlete: Eliana Sandoval, East Central High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Eliana Sandoval of East Central High School.

Eliana is a three-year member of the varsity basketball team. She was named Academic All-District last season. She’s a member of the National Honor Society and has her Certified Nursing Assistants certificate through the East Central Health Science Program. She also performs community service through the iPlay! Basketball Tournament program for elementary schools and participates in the Feed My Starving Children organization. Eliana maintains a 99.3 grade point average and is ranked in the top four percent of her class. Eliana plans to attend college and major in Nursing.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My fondest memory of high school was making the playoffs. It was a great experience to be able to be with my teammates this season and know that we worked so hard. I loved being here everyday, on the court or in the classroom. It was amazing to go to East Central.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Communicate with your teachers. Having the support of your parents is always a great thing to have and just continue to persevere and work hard.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to college and major in Nursing. I always had a love for helping people and health care is my true calling.”

