Lady Bobcats from South San Antonio High School heading to regional quarterfinals

The Lady Bobcats from South San Antonio High School have had an impressive softball season, going undefeated in district play and winning both the bi-district and area championships. Their junior varsity team also had a strong showing, going 13-0 this year and 11-2 last year for a combined record of 24-2 over two seasons.

The varsity team is currently on an 18-game winning streak of 28-7. The roster includes several standout players, including senior Danyelle Olvera at shortstop, senior Katalina Alvarado at catcher and third base, and senior Jocelyn Perez as a pitcher and outfielder. Other notable players include outfielders senior Kryslyn Robles, freshman Leia Laque, and junior Trinity Elias.

The coaching staff is led by head coach Raymond Castillo, with assistant coaches Onofre Rodriguez and Amanda Vallejo. The team’s success is a testament to their hard work and dedication, as well as the guidance and support of their coaches.

The Lady Bobcats have had a phenomenal season; their impressive record is a testament to their talent and teamwork. They will no doubt continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs and beyond.

As the Lady Bobcats prepare for the next round of the playoffs, they do so with a sense of confidence and pride in what they’ve accomplished so far. With their eyes set on the state championship, they know the road ahead will be challenging, but they are ready to give it their all and make their school and community proud.

Regional quarterfinal series:

Game 1: Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): May 13 at noon at Marion High School

