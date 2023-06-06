Former UTSA football coach Larry Coker nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

SAN ANTONIO – Former UTSA head football coach Larry Coker was selected as a nominee for the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Coker was hired by UTSA in 2009 to build a football program starting in 2011. He compiled a 26–32 record in five seasons as the Roadrunners’ coach, starting the program from scratch before resigning in 2016. He was a two-time National Coach of the Year and finished his head coaching career with a record of 86-47 (.647).

Coker was also the head coach at the University of Miami for six seasons, posting a 60-15 overall record, including winning his first 24 games.

He led the Hurricanes to the 2001 National Championship in his first season, becoming just the second head coach in NCAA history to do so. He took Miami to two Bowl Championship Series (BCS) title game appearances, three BCS bowl games, a total of six bowl contests overall and three consecutive Big East Conference Championships from 2001-03.

The foundation released the full list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. There also are 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football also up for consideration.

Notable names include Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs, who are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class will be chosen by the National Football Foundation's Honors Court and announced in January. Induction into the Atlanta-based hall is the following December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.