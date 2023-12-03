Texas State to make bowl debut against Rice in First Responder Bowl, first series meeting since 1987

(Stephen Spillman, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE -- Texas State quarterback TJ Finley (7) prepares to compete against Louisiana Monroe during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas.

Texas State will make its bowl debut since becoming an FBS school against Rice in the First Responder Bowl. It’s the first meeting between the schools since the Owls won in 1987.

Texas State features the nation’s 10th-ranked offense (470.8 yards per game) with QB T.J. Finley. Rice ranked in the top 40 in passing and red zone offense, converting 89% of its opportunities.

The Owls will make their 14th postseason appearance and seek their first win since the 2014 Hawaii Bowl. It’s just the third time in school history they will make consecutive postseason appearances.

Texas State (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) vs. Rice (6-6, 4-4 American Athletic) on Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION

Dallas, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Texas State: RB Ismail Mahdi (1,209 yards rushing, 10 TDs); QB T.J. Finley 3,287 yards passing 24 TDs); LB Brian Holloway, (98 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two interceptions).

Rice: QB J.T. Daniels (2,443 yards passing, 21 TDs, 63% completion rate); RB Dean Connors (707 yards rushing, 6.7 yards per carry, five TDs); S Plae Wyatt (77 tackles).

NOTABLE

Texas State ranks 10th nationally in total offense (470.8 yards per game), including 22nd in passing (280.8). The Bobcats beat Baylor 42-31 in the opener for their first win over a Power Five school.

Rice is 38th nationally in passing (264.2 yards per game) and 35th in red zone offense (89%), converting 40 of 45 chances with 26 TDs.

LAST TIME

Rice won 38-28 in 1987 to even the series 2-2.

BOWL HISTORY

Texas State is making its first bowl appearance despite being eligible in 2013 and ‘14 after joining the Sun Belt Conference.

Rice is 7-6 in bowls and seeks its first win since beating Fresno State 30-6 in the 2014 Hawaii Bowl. The Owls fell 38-24 to Southern Miss in last year’s Lending Tree Bowl.