Bills player Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations made against him '100% false'

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2023. On Thursday, Dec. 28, Miller disputed the allegations of him assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller on Thursday disputed the allegations of him assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant, by calling them “100% false” and “blown out of proportion.”

In addressing the media for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30, Miller acknowledged he and his girlfriend “have problems just like any couple does.” But he then stressed they have not involved “any of those things that was alleged against me.”

“It’s overblown. I’ve got the right people on the job,” Miller said, referring to his attorneys. “I know who I am. I know my character. I know the type of person that I am. I know me and my girlfriend’s relationship.”

The 34-year-old Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years.

Prosecutors in Dallas have provided no updates on their investigation since Miller turned himself in a day after the alleged assault occurred on Nov. 29. According to a police affidavit which officers wrote, Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, police said.

Miller said there were certain issues about the ongoing investigation that he could not address, but said it was important for him to speak out after nearly a month of silence.

“All of it is incorrect,” he said. “You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way.”

The Bills have allowed Miller to continue playing because no charges have been filed. The NFL is gathering its own information and following all legal developments.

Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks and a two-time Super Bowl winner. He is in his second season with Buffalo.

