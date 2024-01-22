Scholar Athlete: Savannah Garza, Harlandale High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Savannah Garza of Harlandale High School.

Savannah is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams. She was named First-Team All-District for softball two years in a row, Second-Team All-District for volleyball two years in a row and was All-Academic for volleyball, basketball and softball. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and the Peer Assistance Program. She performs community service through St. Leo’s Youth Group. Savannah maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked seventeenth in her class. Savannah plans to play collegiate softball for Texas A&M University in Kingsville, where she will major in Kinesiology and become an Athletic Trainer.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite high school memories has to be all the bus rides and joking around with my coaches, probably giving them a hard time but it helped me get through everything.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Put academics first since at the end of the day, it’s going to get you through high school and college and help you with everything you do.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to play softball for Texas A&M University in Kingsville and study Kinesiology. I want to be an athletic trainer and help others. After seeing what our athletic trainers do for us, I want to give back and do the same to help others.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To all my coaches, thank you for everything you did for me. It meant a lot. To my parents, the time you gave to me for softball and other sports was incredible. Thank you.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 20 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com