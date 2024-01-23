US Olympic trials, final qualifying dates for 2024 Paris games, Paralympics

(Eugene Hoshiko, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

While a lot of attention has already been paid to the fact that 2024 is an election year, don’t forget that it’s also an Olympic one!

The Summer Olympics in Paris are nearly six months away, but already trials have started in certain sports for American athletes.

The Olympic trials are essentially qualifying events to determine which athletes will represent the United States in their respective sports in Paris.

Here is a schedule of dates for U.S. Olympic trials leading up to the start of the games in July. Of note, the U.S. Olympic Shooting Trials and the U.S. Olympic Sailing Trials have already taken place.

Feb. 3 — U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, Orlando. The top three women and top three men are likely to make the team for Paris.

Feb. 3-10 — World Aquatics Championships, Doha, Qatar. This is the final chance for the U.S. to qualify for the Olympic artistic swimming team event for the first time since 2008.

Feb. 22-March 2 — World Surfing Games, Puerto Rico. The U.S. will land a third and final men’s spot — due to go to Barron Mamiya — if it wins the team event or is second to Japan. The U.S. already qualified the maximum three women’s spots.

March 8 — Final U.S. Paralympic triathlon selection event, Miami.

March 19-31: U.S. Olympic Table Tennis Trials, West Monroe, Louisiana.

April 2-7 — U.S. Olympic Rowing Trials, Sarasota, Florida.

April 2-11 — Weightlifting World Cup, Phuket, Thailand.

April 9-10 — Pan American Olympic taekwondo qualification tournament, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

April 19-20 — U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, State College, Pennsylvania. The trials winner in most weight classes is expected to make the team.

April 26-28 — U.S. Olympic Canoe Slalom, Kayak Cross Trials, Oklahoma City.

April 30 — Olympic badminton qualifiers published via world rankings.

May 11 — Final U.S. Olympic triathlon selection event, Yokohama, Japan.

May 13-14 — U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Archery Trials, final stages, Newberry, Florida.

May 26-June 9 — French Open in Paris. Last event of Olympic tennis qualifying.

June 7-20 — Final team nomination period for all U.S. Olympic cycling disciplines.

June 9 — End of Olympic beach volleyball qualifying period.

June 13-16 — U.S. Open in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Last event of men’s golf qualifying, Pinehurst, North Carolina.

June 15-23 — U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, Indianapolis. The top two in most events, and likely the top six for relay purposes in the 100m and 200m freestyles, are in line to make the team.

June 16-23 — U.S. Olympic Diving Trials, Knoxville, Tennessee. The top two in the four individual events and the winning team in the four synchro events make the team.

June 17 — Final Olympic modern pentathlon qualifiers published via world rankings.

June 20-23 — KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Sammamish, Washington. Last event of women’s golf qualifying.

June 20-23 — Olympic Qualifier Series, final stage, Budapest. Last qualification chance for breaking and sport climbing.

June 21-30 — U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Eugene, Oregon. The top three in most events make the team.

June 23 — Olympic judo qualifying period ends.

June 24 — Final Olympic skateboarding qualifiers published via world rankings.

June 27-29 — U.S. Paralympic Swimming Trials, Minneapolis.

June 27-30 — U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, Minneapolis.

July 18-21 — U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Trials, Chula Vista, California.