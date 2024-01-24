63º
Alamo Heights star wideout Michael Terry III receives 17th offer

Terry III is top prospect in the 2025 class

Mary Rominger, KSAT Sports Anchor/Reporter

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – Notre Dame is the latest program to extend an offer to Alamo Heights’ standout wide receiver Michael Terry III — the nation’s top prospect for the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound junior has received a total of 17 offers from schools like Texas, Oregon, Nebraska, Notre Dame, UTSA, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

The San Antonio product is already committed to playing in the 2025 All-American Bowl Game.

Currently a four-star prospect, it’s inevitable Terry will up his stock as he approaches his senior season with the Alamo Heights Mules football program.

In 2022, Terry racked up 436 receiving yards on 31 receptions with 7 touchdowns and gathered 806 yards on the ground on 90 attempts and 14 rushing touchdowns.

