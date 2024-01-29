Scholar Athlete: Roger Dominguez, Harlandale High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Roger Dominguez of Harlandale High School.

Roger is a three-year member of the varsity basketball and varsity football team. He’s also a two-year member of the varsity track. He was named First-Team All-District for basketball and track, was named Academic All-State for football as a senior and Academic All-District for all three sports. Roger was also a two-time regional finalist for track. He’s a member of the Texas Association of Future Educators Club and he performs community service through Brighter Bites Food Distribution every month. Roger maintains a 3.9 grade point average and is ranked in the top ten percent of his class. Roger plans to play collegiate basketball for Texas A&M University-San Antonio and major in Kinesiology and minor in Business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memories from high school has to be winning the district title last year with the basketball team, it was definitely a special moment I wanted to achieve. I’ve been dreaming of that since I was a little so for it to happen here and to be with my dad to, it was special for me.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“I would say get your work done in the classroom, don’t slack off, don’t be on your phone when you do your work.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to play college basketball and major in Kinesiology. My dad has inspired me, I’ve grown up around him, seeing him as a teacher and a coach. It’s been very special having him here, taught me everything I know. It’s been a great opportunity having him here at the same school.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To both of my parents - I love you very much. Thank you for everything and giving me the best opportunities for myself to be successful.”

