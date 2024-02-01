Magic stave off fourth-quarter rally and topple Spurs 108-98

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, front, is pressured by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 20 and the Orlando Magic held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-98 on Wednesday night.

Devin Vassell had 26 points and Victor Wembanyama 21 for San Antonio, which has lost its last two.

After trailing by 25 points in the final quarter, San Antonio went on a 15-0 run over 3:38 to pull within three at 99-96. But the Spurs had three turnovers in the final three minutes and the Magic staved off the rally.

Jeremy Sochan added 18 points and 12 rebounds after a fast start for San Antonio. Sochan was energized hours after learning he was not selected to play in the Rising Stars tournament during NBA All-Star weekend.

Sochan outfought Wagner for an offensive rebound on the game’s first possession and muscled past and over him for a three-point play. Sochan then soared to block Wagner’s shot and added a reverse dunk off on an alley-oop pass from Vassell. Sochan had nine points, six rebounds, two blocks and an assist while playing the first 10 minutes of the opening quarter.

San Antonio failed to score in the final 2:20 of the first quarter with Sochan on the bench. The Spurs reserves struggled offensively without Keldon Johnson, who missed the game with a left elbow laceration.

San Antonio was outscored 23-9 in the final three minutes of both the first and second quarters, turning an 11-point lead in the opening period to a 57-51 lead for Orlando at halftime.

San Antonio had 12 turnovers through the first 7:15 of the third quarter as Orlando extended its lead to 74-59. The Magic punctuated the run with one-handed slams by Banchero and Jalen Suggs off back-to-back turnovers by the Spurs.

San Antonio finished with 17 turnovers.

The Spurs are 2-3 during a seven-game homestand before embarking on their annual three-week road trip with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo taking place in the Frost Bank Center.

