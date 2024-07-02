When does the USWNT open Olympic soccer play?

Sophia Smith (left) and Trinity Rodman (right) were included in the Olympic roster for the U.S. women's team.

After a disappointing showing at last year’s Women’s World Cup, the United States Women’s National Team has a quick chance to atone itself at the other major international competition.

The Americans are back for another attempt at an Olympic gold medal in Paris, something they couldn’t achieve at the Tokyo games when they won bronze.

Recommended Videos

In addition, the U.S. qualified a team on the men’s side for the first time since 2008. While the main USMNT is competing this month in the Copa America, the under-23 squad will represent the country in Paris.

So, when does each side start play? The men will open up against host France at 3 p.m. on the first day of competition for the Games on July 24.

The women will open the next day against Zambia at 3 p.m.

Check schedules and results of all Olympic events by visiting the page below. It has a daily schedule of events and results, so you don’t need to go anywhere else for your Olympic news!

Click here to see who is competing, the upcoming Olympics schedule and results as they come in.