Which state has the most US Olympians, paralympians? Check out this map

In this photo provided by the Olympic Information Service, United States Paralympic team athletes Melissa Stockwell and Charles Aoki lead the team during the athletes parade at the opening ceremonies for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Joel Marklund for OIS via AP)

Get ready to chant, USA! USA!

The opening ceremony for the Olympics is on Friday and the Paralympics on Aug. 28, so Olympic glory is on hand for the hundreds who made those squads.

Recommended Videos

But who exactly made it and what is the representation by state? For a list of the entire Team USA roster, click or tap here.

As for how many Olympians will represent the red, white and blue by state, check out the graphic below. You can get the number of a particular state by hovering over it. Numbers are provided by teamusa.com.

Predictably, the southern and western states dominate the representation for Team USA. California has by far the most Olympians and Paralympians with 133, with Florida (46) and Texas (42) next.

The only two states to not have any athlete representing them are Wyoming and North Dakota.

Go Team USA!