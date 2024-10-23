Skip to main content
Clasico Regio at the Alamodome, Part 5

The KSAT en Español team interviewed people at the fan fest ahead of the game

Cesar Agredano, Commercial Producer

SAN ANTONIO – On Oct. 12, the Alamodome hosted the historic first-ever Clásico Regio in San Antonio.

The KSAT en Español team was present at the fan fest ahead of the highly anticipated Tigres vs Rayados match, inviting fans to participate in the giveaway of a one-of-a-kind jersey signed by all the Tigres players.

Cesar Agredano is a commercial Producer at KSAT. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, he worked at Televisa Monterrey and managed his own production house for more than 25 years. He has a degree in marketing and a master's in education and is currently pursuing a master's in digital marketing from the International University of La Rioja, Spain.

