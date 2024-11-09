Ewers’ 5 TD passes lead No. 5 Texas in 49-17 rout of struggling Florida

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas – Quinn Ewers passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns and No. 5 Texas rolled over struggling Florida 49-17 on Saturday, two days after third-year Gators coach Billy Napier was given a public statement of support from the school's athletic director.

Ewers connected on open passes to Matthew Golden and Gunnar Helm for touchdowns in the first quarter. Quintrevion Wisner took a screen pass 50 yards for a score before Ewers connected with Golden again for a 32-yard strike in the second.

Texas (8-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 5 CFP ) led 35-0 at halftime.

Coach Steve Sarkisian had said the Longhorns had been struggling to find their rhythm offensively in recent weeks, but they dialed up big play after big play against the Gators. Texas had 12 plays of more than 20 yards.

“The explosiveness of the offense showed back up today,” Sarkisian said.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond returned to the lineup after missing a game with an ankle injury and had a 44-yard run on a misdirection play and a 34-yard touchdown off a screen pass.

“We want people to feel our speed. We want people to fear our speed,” Sarkisian said.

Ewers' easy day could have been even bigger if not for a couple of deep throws dropped by receivers. He was replaced by Arch Manning in the third quarter after his fifth touchdown pass.

The five TDs were a career high for Ewers and one shy of a school record. The big numbers on a short afternoon were a confidence boost for a quarterback who was briefly benched two games ago in a loss to Georgia and who has been playing with a nagging abdomen injury.

“Who wouldn’t be confident after that performance by the whole offense?” Ewers said. “I’m just trying to get the ball in the playmakers’ hands, and they make all the plays.”

Florida (4-5, 2-4) started Yale transfer Aidan Warner at quarterback because freshman DJ Lagway is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Warner, who was third team when the season started, was 12 of 25 passing for 132 yards and two interceptions.

“It got out of hand in the first half. You looked up and the game was over,” Napier said. “Aidan fought his tail off out there today. ... You go into the game understanding that you’re playing with your third quarterback, and you know you have to defend them, and we did not do that.”

The takeaway

Florida: Getting routed on the road will only raise questions about athletic director Scott Stricklin's decision to give Napier such a public statement of support for another season. The loss drops Napier's record to 15-19. Tough, close losses to rivals Tennessee and Georgia had suggested the program was improving, even if not winning, but the Gators were overwhelmed by Texas.

“I’m thankful for our players,” Napier said of the vote of confidence. "I do think when you look at the roster as a whole, we have a ton of young talent that I think will continue to develop. They’re learning, they’re going through this experience, and I think that will prove beneficial in the future.”

Texas: After allowing 11 sacks in the previous two games, the offensive line protected Ewers well most of the day. He was sacked on the opening drive but was seldom harassed again. Some quick reads and short passes also kept the pressure off. Texas wants to avoid hits on Ewers that could aggravate his abdomen strain.

Poll implications

Texas put together the kind of all-around impressive performance that can be important for late-season positioning in the rankings and for playoff implications. The Longhorns should move up after No. 4 Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech.

Setting the tone

The game was still 0-0 when Texas converted a fourth-and-1 from its own 24 and got the first down by inches. The drive ended with the game's first touchdown.

“I believe in our players,” Sarkisian said. “I really didn’t blink. I was going for it.”

Up next

Florida hosts No. 14 LSU next Saturday.

Texas plays at Arkansas next Saturday.

