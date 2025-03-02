Skip to main content
Trinity, TLU basketball teams set for SCAC championship showdowns on Sunday

Trinity University women’s basketball to face TLU at noon; Trinity men’s team to take on St. Thomas at 2 p.m.

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference will feature a strong San Antonio presence during the championship games for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The Trinity University women’s basketball team will compete in the Tigers’ 13th consecutive championship game against Texas Lutheran University, which has had a historic season.

In the men’s game, the Trinity men will face the University of St. Thomas in a rematch after St. Thomas snapped the Tigers’ 14-game winning streak just eight days ago.

San Antonio area schools could have the opportunity to bring home some hardware on Sunday night.

The women’s game tips off at noon, and the men’s game will start at 2 p.m. at the University of Dallas in Irving.

