Skip to main content
Clear icon
92º
Join Insider for Free

Sports

Jones scores 28 as No. 25 Marquette rallies past Xavier 89-87 in Big East quarterfinal

Everett Merrill

Associated Press

Tags: Sports, Ryan Conwell, David Joplin
1 / 4
Marquette forward Royce Parham (13) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) dribbles against Xavier guard Ryan Conwell (7) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
Xavier guard Ryan Conwell (7) looks to pass the ball past Marquette guard Chase Ross, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Marquette forward Royce Parham (13) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

NEW YORK – Kam Jones scored 28 points and No. 25 Marquette rallied past Xavier 89-87 on Thursday in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals.

After trailing by 14 early in the second half, the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (23-9) took the lead for good at 81-80 on Jones' layup with 1:16 remaining.

Recommended Videos

David Joplin connected on a pivotal 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, and Marquette held on to earn a semifinal matchup with sixth-ranked and top-seeded St. John's on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Conwell scored a career-high 38 points for Xavier (21-11), a school record for a Big East Tournament game. The fourth-seeded Musketeers, perched precariously on the bubble for an NCAA Tournament bid, had won seven straight.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball:  https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll  and  https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS