Dodgers' Mookie Betts still struggling with illness, status for opening day in doubt

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts walks onto the field before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO – Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is still struggling to recover from an illness, with manager Dave Roberts pessimistic that the eight-time All-Star will be ready for opening day against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Japan.

Betts was able to go through a light workout on Sunday, but became tired quickly.

“Really showed some fatigue, understandably so,” Roberts said. “We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow. He should be here for the workout. We’ll try to do a little more tomorrow."

Roberts said Saturday that Betts started suffering from flu-like symptoms in Arizona, the day before the team left for Japan. He still made the long plane trip, but hasn't recovered as quickly as hoped.

Roberts said Betts will need to show substantial improvement on Monday to play against the Cubs.

“To be able to go through an entire workout and not feel that same fatigue would give us a chance,” Roberts said. “But anything outside of that, I just don't think our training staff would feel good about that.”

Betts hasn't taken live at-bats in nearly a week.

“We’re really trying to be mindful of not just opening day,” Roberts said. “Not putting him in harm’s way. ... We don’t want to put him in position where he could get hurt.”

