Sotomayor HS girls’ basketball star signs letter of intent to play at Texas A&M University-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not often that an athlete can make history during their signing day ceremony, but Sonia Sotomayor High School girls’ basketball star Jah’Dae Bussey did just that.

By signing her letter of intent to play basketball at Texas A&M University-San Antonio next season, Bussey became the first Sotomayor High School girls’ basketball player to sign to play at the next level.

When asked about the significance of making school history, Bussey expressed her happiness as being twofold: she felt both gratitude and excitement for the next generation of Wildcats players.

History made at Sotomayor High School as @Bussey_JahDae becomes the first girls basketball player to sign to play at the next level in school history. Her next head coach, @thetamusawbb’s Chris Minner shared his excitement to have her become a Jaguar. 🏀✍🏻 @SotocatsGBBall pic.twitter.com/DsqguPk8WW — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) March 27, 2025

“It was really special, being the first girl at Soto (Sotomayor) at the basketball signing. It felt really good,” said Bussey. “Hopefully, some of these girls will follow in my footsteps and sign too. It feels really good knowing that I’m up the street and not four hours away and knowing that my family can come watch me play.”

Sometimes, athletes say that they’re most looking forward to the competition at the collegiate level and the work it’s going to take to be successful. However, for Bussey, she has a different viewpoint.

“Honestly, moving out the house, mostly that,” said Bussey. “Getting my own space away from my parents.”

“Getting to branch out a little bit?” asked KSAT Sports Editor Nick Mantas.

“Yes! Just a little bit,” said Bussey.

“But you won’t be too far away from home,” Mantas said.

“I’m up the street still so whenever I need them, I’ll be at home,” said Bussey.