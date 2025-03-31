Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Sprenger, Lytle High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet KSAT’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Sprenger of Lytle High School.

Sprenger is a four-year member of both the varsity volleyball and softball teams. She’s been the volleyball team captain since she was a sophomore and was named First-Team All-District two years in a row and First-Team Academic All-State.

Sprenger has also been named Academic All-District for both sports four years in a row. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is ranked number one in her class.

Sprenger plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station, majoring in education and minoring in pre-pharmacy.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“One of my fondest memories is when I was awarded captain my sophomore year in front of my team. It was just a very special moment.”

WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO BE RANKED NUMBER ONE IN YOUR SENIOR CLASS?

“It really is a big deal, coming from being fourth my freshman year, moving all the way to valedictorian. It’s very special, surreal.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Hard work and determination is very key in keeping and maintaining your grades and your athletic abilities.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to Texas A&M University in College Station and major in education and minor in pre-pharmacy.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my mom, she’s pushed me in academics like no other. She’s pushed me to be where I am today. And then my dad, for sports, he’s always shown up to all my games, he never missed anything and he’s always been there.”

