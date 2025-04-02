Banchero, Wagner fuel late rally as Magic move into 7th in East with a 116-105 win over Spurs

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) rebounds the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Man Hui)

SAN ANTONIO – Paolo Banchero had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 116-105 on Tuesday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 23 points as the Magic won for the fifth time in seven games. Orlando (37-40) moved ahead of Atlanta (36-39) and into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Recommended Videos

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points for San Antonio, which lost its fifth straight. Julian Champagnie scored 19 points, Stephon Castle 16 and Chris Paul 10.

Orlando outscored San Antonio 37-21 in the final quarter after trailing much of the game.

The Spurs had a 9-0 run bridging the first and second halves, building a 68-61 lead two minutes into the third quarter.

San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan, who has been starting at center, was ruled out 40 minutes before the game due to back spasms. Sochan was warming up an hour before the game, but left the court for evaluation.

Takeaways

Magic: Reserve forward Caleb Houstan had 12 points in 25 minutes. Houston was 4 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Spurs: San Antonio is mathematically eligible for the final berth in the play-in tournament, but is five games behind Sacramento with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Key moment

San Antonio led by 11 points in the third quarter and was up 93-91 with 7:29 remaining when Orlando went on a 14-2 run to seize control. Banchero had 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the fourth.

Key stat

Paul played in his 1,347th career game, surpassing Kobe Bryant for 15th place in games played in league history. Paul has played in all 75 games for the Spurs this season. At 39 years, 303 days, Paul is the second-oldest player in the league behind 40-year-old LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Up next

Orlando is at Washington on Thursday. San Antonio is at Denver on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba