Former Incarnate Word quarterback Cam Ward becomes No. 1 draft pick

Miami quarterback Cam Ward poses after being chosen by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

As expected, former University of the Incarnate Word quarterback Cam Ward was the first player selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

The zero-star recruit out of high school is this year’s big dog, and Ward never had a doubt.

Recommended Videos

“I knew I would get drafted pretty high,” said Ward. “I think I’m one of the best players in this draft. I’m deserving of this honor.”

Ward had zero college offers until Eric Morris and the Incarnate Word Cardinals came calling in 2020, and it’s pretty cool to know that UIW laid the foundation for Ward to become the No. 1 draft pick.

“It was at UIW,” Ward said when asked when he knew he’d be the top pick. “All I needed was a chance to play in a quarterback-driven system. Coach Morris gave me the opportunity, and I just think I always carry myself that type of way.”

During his two seasons with the Cardinals, Ward passed for nearly 7,000 yards and 71 touchdowns in 19 games. He then took his talents to Washington State for two seasons and finished at the University of Miami for his final year of play.

When it was all said and done, Ward set the NCAA record with 158 touchdown passes in his career at Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami. And now he’s a Tennessee Titan.

“It’s been great, just being able to sit down and get to know the kid more, learn about his family, where he grew up, his journey, which is a unique experience, from being a zero-star recruit to going to Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami,” said Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi. “He’s gotten better over the years.”

Ward knows his path to the NFL was difficult, and he’s thankful for all the help he had during his journey.

“I just think of the teammates that I had in my past at Miami, Wazoo, and UIW who helped me get in this position along with my coaching staff,” said Ward. “I’m excited. I mean, the words can’t express how I’m really feeling right now.”

Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan feels they picked the right guy in Ward, but the coach isn’t naming the rookie his starter just yet.

“We’ll see,” said Callahan when asked if the plan is to start Ward right away. “We don’t need to worry about that until September. I think he’s got a lot of work to do. We’re going to do the requisite work. But I don’t think we need to get into naming starters and talking about all that. He’s got his work ahead of him, and we’ll name starters in September.”

Ward said he’s been waiting for this moment since he was six years old, and he’s ready to head to Nashville, the Titans’ home, and get rolling.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Former UIW standout QB Cam Ward taken No. 1 in 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward goes No. 1, Travis Hunter 2nd and Shedeur Sanders not picked in 1st round of NFL draft

The Titans hope top NFL draft pick Cam Ward can lead them back to winning