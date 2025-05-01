Breaking par and barriers with San Antonio’s only women-led golf management team

SAN ANTONIO – In San Antonio, a city teeming with golf courses, Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club is making history as the only golf club in the Alamo City managed by women.

“It is one that no other golf course here in San Antonio has, so we definitely pride ourselves on that,” said Ashley Garcia, director of golf.

Garcia, who oversees every aspect of the course, knows firsthand the challenges women face in the sport.

“I attend our PGA section meetings, and I can walk in the room with 200 people. There’s maybe five or six of us sitting in the room that are female — that’s where I want to be able to see more women," Garcia said.

Garcia is joined by Jennifer Lauzon, golf sales manager, who organizes corporate outings and charity tournaments.

“It is unique, you don’t see very many females that are director of golf, event managers or golf sales managers,” said Lauzon. “The fact that all three of us were brought together here is truly something special.”

The trio is rounded out by Rachel Ingram, golf event planning manager, who ensures every event runs like a perfectly timed putt.

“We want everybody to have fun, we want everybody to come back out and something we really pride ourselves on is that we have tournaments, whether its corporate or charity that have been coming here—since the course opened, 27 years,” said Ingram.

The 27-hole course is nestled 20 miles west of downtown. Garcia, Lauzon and Ingram are redefining the male-dominated industry with their passion and precision.

“We all have a great passion and desire for our jobs and for this resort,” said Lauzon. “We also have a great deal of attention to detail, the three of us, so when it comes to putting on events or running the operation, we all just have a good eye for everything.”

Beyond managing the course, the trio is focused on the future of golf.

“That’s our next generation,” explained Garcia. “We need to get more junior golfers into the program, because we have so many different professionals getting out of the business and retiring.”

This all-female management team is proving that women can transform the game, inspiring the next generation and setting a new standard for excellence in the sport of golf.