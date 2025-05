SAN ANTONIO – Fight night is less than 24 hours away, and boxers met up Friday afternoon to get on the scales for their final weigh-ins.

The final face-off between opponents happened at the Ojos Locos at South Park Mall.

KSAT 12 Sports has been covering fight week and has previews with boxers David Cardenas, Joshua Moreno, Rick Medina, Javier Fernandez and Rick Nunez, Jr.

Some of the previews are available to watch in the video player above.