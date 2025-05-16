Strawther provides spark off the bench, even loses a tooth, as Nuggets force Game 7 against Thunder

Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER – Now this was finally a role Julian Strawther could sink his teeth into, even if it cost him one.

Playing meaningful extended minutes for first time in the series, the Denver Nuggets guard provided a spark off the bench as he scored all 15 of his points in the second half Thursday night. His big game helped propel Denver to a 119-107 victory over the Thunder and force a Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

“That’s the moment you dream of when you’re a little kid — come to the game, having all the guys believe in you, find you in your spots and be able to just make an impact on the game,” said Strawther, a second-year player out of Gonzaga.

Strawther certainly left it all on the floor, including a tooth (a prosthetic one) that happened to pop out in the fourth quarter when he took contact from an Oklahoma City player. He tried to get the officials to stop play long enough to gather it up. But the action was already heading the other way.

A ball boy scooped it up for him in a towel and returned it to the bench. By the time Strawther addressed the media following the game, he had it back in place.

He explained that after he lost a baby tooth as a kid, the adult version — located on the right side next to his front tooth — never grew in.

“We got it back,” Strawther said.

Just like that, the Nuggets are going back to OKC. It was their sole mission after frittering away a fourth-quarter lead and losing there in Game 5.

The Nuggets bench made a big impact behind the play of Strawther, Russell Westbrook (eight points) and Peyton Watson (four).

Sure, the reserves of the Thunder outscored them 32-27n. Before Thursday, though, the average production of the bench was 34-22 through five games in favor of the Thunder.

“(Julian) was amazing,” said Nikola Jokic, who had 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. “He had the big points, the big moments of the game.”

Strawther finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 from the line. Above all, he helped the Nuggets maintain their momentum in the fourth quarter as Jokic sat on the bench to get some valuable rest. Strawther played 19 1/2 minutes, his playoff high.

This after being limited to 14 minutes combined over the last three games, including a “DNP” — did not play — in Game 3. Interim coach David Adelman told him to stay ready.

He listened.

“Understanding that there’s a night that I may not check in at all,” Strawther explained. "And there’s a night like tonight where he’s going to ride with me.

“Me and (Adelman) have had a transparent relationship through these playoffs, and I’m really appreciative for him throwing me out there tonight.”

His role may increase even more depending on the status of Aaron Gordon, who hurt his left hamstring late in the game.

“I feel OK. We'll see,” Gordon said after the game. “I'm going to start the recovery process now, to make sure I'm ready for a Game 7.”

Another player who found a groove was banged-up forward Michael Porter Jr., who was 4 of 9 for 10 points. He's been dealing with a sprained left shoulder.

“For me, with what I've been through, there's so much extra things I have to be on top of,” explained Porter, who said he had a lidocaine injection in his shoulder before Game 6 and plans to have another leading into Sunday. “Since I hurt my shoulder I'm not able to be on top of things like I want to. ... I don't feel as comfortable and confident in my shot as I want to feel throughout these playoffs.

“But I'm still out there and still trying to space the floor and shooting it when I'm getting it, whether it goes in or out. I just have to stay confident.”

