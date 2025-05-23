French Open 2025 guide: How to watch on TV, betting odds and more to know about Roland-Garros

FILE - View of center court Philippe Chatrier during the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff of the U.S. at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)

PARIS – Get ready for the French Open before play begins Sunday with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the second Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2025 on TV, what the betting odds are, what the schedule is, who the defending champions are and more:

When does the French Open start?

Play begins Sunday at 11 a.m. local time, which is 5 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the French Open on TV?

— In the U.S.: TNT, TruTV, HBO Max — in the first year of a 10-year, $650 million deal.

— Other countries are listed here.

The first French Open since Rafael Nadal's retirement

This is the first time the event will be held since the man known as the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, retired last season. He collected 14 championships at the French Open, more than any man or woman won any Grand Slam title. Nadal will be honored during a ceremony on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Who are the French Open’s defending champions?

Iga Swiatek of Poland and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in 1 hour, 8 minutes for a third consecutive championship at Roland-Garros. Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in 4 hours, 19 minutes, to become, at 21, the youngest man to win Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces — clay, grass and hard courts.

Who are the top seeds at Roland-Garros?

Aryna Sabalenka is the top-seeded woman, and Jannik Sinner is the top-seeded man. They are the players who are ranked No. 1, and the tournament seedings follow the WTA and ATP rankings.

Who are the betting favorites at Roland-Garros?

Sabalenka and Alcaraz are listed as the money-line favorites to win the singles trophies, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Sabalenka is at +275, and Alcaraz is at +105, ahead of Sinner (+200). Swiatek, winner of four of the past five women’s titles in Paris, is the second women's choice at +350.

Is the tournament called the French Open or Roland-Garros?

Both, as you can read about in this AP story from 2019. English speakers tend to use “French Open,” although the French tennis federation doesn't call it that. The French — and much of the rest of the world — go with “Roland-Garros,” which is the facility that hosts the tournament and is named after a World War I fighter pilot.

Other basic facts about the clay-court major

The French Open is played outdoors on red clay courts at Roland-Garros on the southwest outskirts of Paris. Women play best-of-three-set matches with a first-to-10 tiebreaker at 6-all in the third; men play best-of-five with a tiebreaker at 6-all in the fifth. There are separate day and night sessions most days. The event lasts 15 days. There is a retractable roof on the main stadium, Court Philippe-Chatrier.

What is the French Open singles schedule?

— Sunday through Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

— Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

— May 30-31: Third Round (Women and Men)

— June 1-2: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— June 3-4: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— June 5: Women’s Semifinals

— June 6: Men’s Semifinals

— June 7: Women’s Final

— June 8: Men’s Final

What is the prize money at the 2025 French Open?

Total player compensation at the French Open is 56.352 million euros (about $62.5 million), which includes per diems and money paid to former players taking part in exhibitions. The two singles champions each will receive 2.55 million euros (about $2.8 million).

