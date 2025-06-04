2 San Antonio-area softball stars will clash for national championship

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 NCAA Division 1 Softball National Champion will be a Texas team. Both the University of Texas and Texas Tech University are playing for the opportunity to win their first national title.

To make it even more interesting for softball fans in the San Antonio area, the Longhorns and Red Raiders will feature a player who grew up not too far from the Alamo City.

Texas junior shortstop Leighann Goode is an O’Connor High School alumna and was part of the 2022 6A State Championship team. Texas Tech freshman outfielder Sydney Shiller is a former Jourdanton star who has three stolen bases in her first year in Lubbock.

KSAT had the opportunity to speak with both of them about their excitement on reaching the finals of the Women’s College World Series.

Goode said it’s “a surreal feeling.”

“As a little girl, I grew up wanting to be here, wanting to be a Longhorn and being here, so obviously I’m super excited to get to be on this stage with this group of girls,” Goode said. “We’ve really banded together this postseason and really just made it a goal to stay together and win the whole thing, so I’m super excited.”

Shiller said the experience has been “crazy.”

“It’s just crazy to look back because when I was little, like seven years ago today, a flashback came up on my phone, like seven years ago today I was watching Florida play,” Shiller said. “I don’t know who it was but it’s just like so crazy to be here playing in it, it’s like ‘wow.’”

Game one is set to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Oklahoma City and broadcast on ESPN.

Read also: