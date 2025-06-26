Buccaneers extend coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht

TAMPA, Fla. – The Buccaneers signed general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles to multi-year contract extensions on Thursday.

Bucs owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer said in the team's announcement the two have been critical to the team's recent success.

"The winning culture they have established has us well positioned for the future,” Glazer said in a statement. “The continuity and stability they provide will play a large role in our ability to compete for additional championships.”

Bowles is coming off his third year as coach in which he led the Bucs to a fourth-straight NFC South title. He was promoted in 2022 after Bruce Arians stepped down following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory. Bowles had previously served as the team's defensive coordinator for three seasons.

His 27 regular-season victories are the franchise’s second-best total through three seasons behind Arians.

“I am excited to continue working with Jason for years to come as we build on the success we’ve enjoyed and keep reaching for even bigger and better goals. My family loves Tampa and we’re looking forward to delivering more great moments for our fans in the coming seasons,” Bowles said in a statement. “I also appreciate the confidence that the Glazer Family has shown in my abilities to lead this football team. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly and am honored to have.”

Licht is the fifth longest-tenured general manager in the league as he enters his 12th season. Along with drafting and re-signing key players in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs, Vita Vea and Antoine Winfield Jr., Licht played a significant role in the acquisition of Tom Brady.

“I am very grateful to the Glazer Family for the trust and belief they have shown in what we are doing here,” Licht said in a statement released by the team. “I am also very excited to continue working alongside Todd well into the future as we continue our mission of finding and developing talented players and chasing additional championships for our fans.”

