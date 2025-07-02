All-Star starter Francisco Lindor enjoys big night after slumping Mets drop him from leadoff spot

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor gestures to teammates after hitting an RBI single during the sixth inning in the second baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers of a doubleheader Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – On the same day he got elected to start an All-Star Game for the first time, Francisco Lindor was dropped from the leadoff spot with the New York Mets in a major tailspin.

And the move paid off immediately.

After making 191 consecutive starts at the top of the lineup, Lindor batted second as the designated hitter Wednesday in the finale of a day-night doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers and their rookie sensation, right-hander Jacob Misiorowski.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Lindor said. “I don’t have to hit in one place. I’ll hit wherever the team thinks is the best thing.”

Brandon Nimmo returned to the leadoff slot and launched a grand slam off the hard-throwing Misiorowski in the second inning. Lindor followed with his 17th homer, then added an RBI single with two outs in the sixth and a run-scoring double with two outs in the eighth as New York won 7-3 to stop a four-game skid.

“Look, when you're talking about two really good players, for me as a manager to make those types of decisions, it’s a lot easier when they’re all-in,” Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza said. “It's a privilege for me. And I'm glad that they went out there and they executed and we got good results today.”

A slumping Lindor went 0 for 4 as New York mustered only two hits during a 7-2 loss in the opener, leaving him 2 for 29 with one walk in his past seven games. Before the nightcap he was 8 for 60 (.133) in 15 games since June 15, and his batting average had plummeted from .289 with an .858 OPS on June 7 to .255 with a .766 OPS through Game 1 of the twinbill.

Nimmo was bumped up to leadoff, a role he was accustomed to before Mendoza moved Lindor from third in the order to first in May 2024, citing the success the switch-hitter enjoyed atop the lineup earlier in his career with Cleveland.

The change led to Lindor breaking out of a prolonged slump and the Mets taking off following a miserable start. The star shortstop finished runner-up to Shohei Ohtani for NL MVP last year, and New York made a surprise playoff run before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

“I’ve told Mendy I don’t care where I hit. I’m going to have the same approach,” Nimmo said. “Whatever helps us win, that’s what I’m down for.”

Lindor and the Mets both got out of the gate much better this season, but New York (49-38) has lost 14 of 18.

After a long run batting leadoff, Lindor said it didn't feel weird to hit elsewhere.

“It feels weird not playing shortstop,” he explained.

In results announced Wednesday night, Lindor beat out fellow finalist Mookie Betts of the Dodgers in fan balloting to be the starting shortstop for the National League in the July 15 showcase at Truist Park in Atlanta.

It marked the first All-Star selection in five seasons with the Mets for Lindor, who signed a $341 million, 10-year contract with New York after being acquired from Cleveland in a January 2021 trade. He made four straight AL All-Star teams with Cleveland from 2016-19 — but never as a fan-elected starter.

When he heard the news, a “happy and proud” Lindor called his wife and father.

“This is something that you can't take for granted. It's a fantastic event,” he said. “I'm looking forward to it.”

The previous Mets shortstop to win a starting All-Star assignment was José Reyes in 2011.

Nine different players were among the 12 shortstops picked for the NL All-Star squad the past four years over Lindor, often a slow starter since joining the Mets. But he's finished in the top nine in NL MVP voting each of the last three years, and won Silver Slugger awards in 2023 and 2024.

“Very well-deserved. We're so happy for him,” Nimmo said.

