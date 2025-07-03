San Antonio Missions’ Henry Baez named Texas League Pitcher of the Month for June

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Missions’ pitcher Henry Baez was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for June, according to a news release.
June was a significant month for Baez. In the right-hander’s five starts, he threw a 1.13 ERA and had 23 strikeouts through 24 innings pitched.
Baez allowed only three runs, 14 hits and seven walks.
Control. Confianza. Clase. Así se lanza cuando eres el mejor 👑— San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) July 3, 2025
Henry Baez is the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for June!
The 22-year-old, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, has been in the Padres organization for six years ever since signing with the team just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last season, Baez was named the Padres’ Minor League Baseball Pitcher of the Year and was placed on the organization’s 40-man roster.
He was the only San Antonio Mission to earn a spot on the Padres’ 40-man roster.
The June award is the first monthly recognition of his career, and he’s the first Mission to be named a player of the month for the 2025 season.
