Wimbledon: No. 1 Jannik Sinner moves into the 3rd round with a straight-set victory over Vukic
Jannik Sinner of Italy returns to Aleksandar Vukic of Australia during their second round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
LONDON – Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into Wimbledon's third round with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Aleksandar Vukic of Australia at Centre Court on Thursday.
Sinner had 38 winners and just 11 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 40-minute match and saved all four break points he faced.
The owner of three Grand Slam titles advanced to face 52nd-ranked Pedro Martinez of Spain on Saturday.
Wimbledon is the only major tournament where Sinner has yet to reach a final; he lost in the 2023 semifinals at the All England Club.