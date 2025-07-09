Shohei Ohtani greets Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Shohei Ohtani greeted Milwaukee Brewers rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski with a 431-foot leadoff homer on Tuesday night.

Misiorowski, whose fastball routinely tops 100 mph, threw an 88.2-mph curveball on an 0-2 count to the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar, who crushed it for his 31st homer of the season. That's the most by a Dodgers player before the All-Star break.

Recommended Videos

It was the 21st career leadoff homer for Ohtani.

Misiorowski bounced back by striking out the next five batters and departed with a 2-1 lead after fanning a career-high 12 in six innings. The 6-foot-7 right-hander threw 91 pitches, allowed four hits and walked Ohtani in the sixth inning for his only free pass.

Ohtani struck out swinging on a curveball in the third.

Misiorowski topped out at 101.6 mph and threw 20 pitches of at least 100. He also threw 19 curveballs after throwing curves only 10% of the time before Tuesday.

Misiorowski was coming off his first shaky performance. After allowing three hits combined in his first three starts to begin his career 3-0, Misiorowski gave up five runs — including a grand slam to Brandon Nimmo — and three walks over 3 2/3 innings Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB