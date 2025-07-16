INSIDE THE RING: San Antonio’s ‘Bam’ Rodriguez ready for unification fight on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Summer 2025 may go down as the best boxing week in San Antonio history.

Two of San Antonio’s own will headline in their own fights on the same day in different parts of the country. They could end up fighting extremely close to the same time.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) will face Phumelela “Truth” Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) on Saturday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Both fighters will be putting their belts on the line, with Rodriguez defending his WBC World Super Flyweight championship title and Cafu his WBO World Super Flyweight championship title.

“As far as winning this fight, I just got to go out there and be me, I don’t got to do anything different‚” Rodriguez told KSAT 12 Sports last week. “I know he’s a dangerous opponent, he has power, so just be a little more cautious, more defensive. But I’m going out there and just give a ‘Bam’ performance.”

Rodriguez added, “this is the best I’ve felt my whole career, so I’m very excited for next Saturday.”

Rodriguez will be fighting on the same night as Mario Barrios.

“El Azteca” will be facing Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Barrios will be defending his WBC World Welterweight championship belt against Pacquiao, who is coming out of retirement to fight for the first time since 2021.

“It’s a good name to have on Mario’s resume,” Rodriguez said. “I’m very happy for Mario but he just needs to go out there and keep Pacquiao on the outside, use his distance, use his range — he has everything it takes to beat Pacquiao. I know he’s going to get the job done.”

Rodriguez also took time give an update on his older brother and former professional boxer Joshua Franco and address the trash talk posted on social media recently by his opponent Cafu.

Saturday’s fight will be streamed on DAZN live from Frisco. After this title defense, Rodriguez will close out the year with a fight in Saudi Arabia this November.

