Scottie Scheffler in the lead at the British Open on key day of movement at Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during the second round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

PORTRUSH – Scottie Scheffler was quick to point out the British Open was only at the halfway point at Royal Portrush. Considering the world's No. 1 player was in the lead, it felt like a sprint Saturday for so many players to catch up.

Rory McIlroy fell seven shots off the lead. He carried the hopes of his home country, and spectators could be heard from a half-mile away when McIlroy holed a birdie putt from 35 feet across the green on the first hole.

Scheffler, coming off a 64 for his lowest score in a major, had a one-shot lead over former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Former British Open champion Brian Harman and Li Haotong of China were two shots behind.

Corey Conners of Canada made the cut on the number — 1-over par — and then shot 66 to improve his position drastically. John Parry of England had the first hole-in-one of the championship on the 13th hole.

Bryson DeChambeau had a 13-shot improvement — a 78 on Thursday, a 65 on Friday — to also make the cut with no room to spare. He shot 68 and was still eight behind before Scheffler even teed off.

At stake for Scheffler is the third leg of the career Grand Slam, the feat McIlroy achieved earlier this year by winning the Masters. Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion who won the PGA Championship in May.

