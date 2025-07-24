New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields carted off practice field with toe injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields was carted from the practice field Thursday morning with a toe injury.

Fields threw an incomplete pass to Jeremy Ruckert on his fifth play of team drills when he went down. The quarterback, in his first season with the Jets, sat on the grass for a few moments before getting up and limping to the sideline while helped by a trainer.

Coach Aaron Glenn said the injury was to Fields' right foot, but had no immediate information on the nature or severity. Glenn added that he suspected Fields was hurt when his foot was stepped on by a teammate during the Jets' second practice of training camp, but needed to see the film.

Fields spent a few minutes in the injury tent on the sideline as trainers examined him before a cart came out to transport him into the facility. Fields sat in the passenger seat next to the driver in the cart and then got up under his own power before stepping inside to be further evaluated.

Glenn stopped the team period after Fields was hurt and the Jets ran special teams drills.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract as a free agent in March after playing last season in Pittsburgh and is expected to be New York's starter this season. Veteran Tyrod Taylor, in his second season with the Jets, is the backup and replaced Fields in team drills.

New York also has Adrian Martinez, the 2024 United Football League MVP, and rookie Brady Cook on its roster, but neither has thrown a pass in an NFL game. If Fields is sidelined for a significant amount of time, the Jets could be in the market for an experienced quarterback.

