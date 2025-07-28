Dallas Cowboys hold first padded practice of 2025 training camp

OXNARD, Calif. – For the first time since opening the 2025 training camp, the Dallas Cowboys held their first padded practice on Sunday.

Over the past few days, players said they were looking forward to it.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared the same anticipation to this day and had a message for his team as the physicality ramped up.

“We have to have physical practices. We have to thud, we have to strike. Stay off the ground. Strike a guy, wrap him up, and then release him so we can run,” Schottenheimer said. “Our superpower is the way we run and finish and all that stuff. We want our guys to play on the edge, but we don’t want them to go over the edge. And nothing’s changed, don’t throw punches.”

The energy at the camp is noticeable. Players are learning and coaches are teaching, all while having a good time. This is part of building the greatest culture in professional sports, a concept Schottenheimer has discussed in the past.

Is he happy with what he’s seen in the first week of camp?

“Absolutely,” he told the media. “I mean, we want our guys to play with juice. This is a game. We play a kid’s game in front of some incredible fans that are supporting us and bringing the energy.

“I thought yesterday’s turnout was great. Our guys felt the emotion of having all those fans out there for the opening ceremonies.”

Schottenheimer said he’s a patient guy and that he can and will get angry if his players are not performing at the level he feels they should be.

“I have a temper. I think you guys saw it a couple days ago,” Schottenheimer said. “We are in the perfect mode right now. We’re through the off-season program. We’re through phase one, phase two, phase three.

“So, the patience will wear a little bit thinner because we should be mastering. We should have mastered these installs.”

