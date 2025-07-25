Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer’s culture shift on display at training camp, Thursday ends with prayer circles

(Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

OXNARD, Calif. – Following a 7-10 season, the Dallas Cowboys are reshaping their identity under first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

With 15 new staff members, including defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team is building what they’ve often referred to as a brotherhood at training camp.

Recommended Videos

A key sign of this shift: ending practices with prayer circles.

Thursday’s practice ended with positions groups in prayer circles. Cowboys linebacker Buddy Johnson told me this is a new thing encouraged by Brian Schottenheimer and his staff—just another example of how the culture is changing in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/5ImDDjJyyO — Mary Rominger (@KSATMaryRom) July 25, 2025

Linebacker Buddy Johnson, a former Texas A&M University star, shared with KSAT his thoughts on the post-practice prayer circles, which are divided into position groups.

Johnson noted that the prayer circles, introduced by Schottenheimer’s staff, resonate deeply with him, as faith is a core part of his life.

Johnson said he appreciates the staff’s efforts to foster a brotherhood.

In Dallas, Schottenheimer is using locker rearrangements and activities like ping-pong to build camaraderie. With a challenging 2025 schedule looming, this renewed culture will be put to the test early.

More Cowboys training camp coverage on KSAT