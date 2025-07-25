Skip to main content
Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer’s culture shift on display at training camp, Thursday ends with prayer circles

Linebacker Buddy Johnson said the prayer circles resonate deeply with him, as faith is a core part of his life

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gestures during training camp Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

OXNARD, Calif. – Following a 7-10 season, the Dallas Cowboys are reshaping their identity under first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

With 15 new staff members, including defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, the team is building what they’ve often referred to as a brotherhood at training camp.

A key sign of this shift: ending practices with prayer circles.

Linebacker Buddy Johnson, a former Texas A&M University star, shared with KSAT his thoughts on the post-practice prayer circles, which are divided into position groups.

Johnson noted that the prayer circles, introduced by Schottenheimer’s staff, resonate deeply with him, as faith is a core part of his life.

Johnson said he appreciates the staff’s efforts to foster a brotherhood.

In Dallas, Schottenheimer is using locker rearrangements and activities like ping-pong to build camaraderie. With a challenging 2025 schedule looming, this renewed culture will be put to the test early.

