Fall camp underway for Jeff Traylor and UTSA Roadrunners

SAN ANTONIO – Fall camp is underway for Jeff Traylor and his UTSA Roadrunners.

The team hit the field Wednesday morning, and they’re hoping to have a September to remember and get out of the gate hot.

Last year, the Roadrunners went 7-6 overall, 4-4 in the American Athletic Conference, and capped off the season by winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl 44-15 against Coastal Carolina.

Entering his third season with the Roadrunners, this is now quarterback Owen McCown’s team. He’s looking to become the best leader possible and isn’t afraid to speak up as the spokesperson for the team.

McCown said with the team, “it’s all family.”

“You know, it starts out there competing is the easiest way,” McCown said. “And I think, you know, those guys ... will ask me questions and I’m more than welcome to help when we’re competing against each other. But at the end of the day, you know, it’s all with each other.”

UTSA kicks off the season at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Texas A&M.

