Brennan alum Kingston Flemings hosts basketball camp ahead of first season at Houston

The former Bears standout wanted to give back to San Antonio with his first-ever “4 The City Camp”

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – When Kingston Flemings first thought of how he would like to contribute to his community, the incoming Houston Cougars guard knew he wanted to uplift those who love basketball.

In his first-ever “4 The City” basketball camp, Flemings and his family returned to Brennan High School to provide a welcoming experience for the campers and their parents.

“I’ve always wanted to do a camp like this when I got older,” Flemings said. “We got some donations for just helping around the city, so I think just bringing kids in, teaching them basketball, and you know giving back.”

The camp taught more than just basketball, however.

In a financial literacy component of the class, campers performed pushups and jumping jacks to earn “money.”

The campers had the opportunity to invest as they chose, and were shown the rewards and consequences of those investments.

“Whenever I’m done with basketball,” Flemings said. “I’m going to want to come back to San Antonio and help in any way I can.”

Kingston plans to stay in San Antonio for a few weeks before heading back to Houston to begin his freshman season playing for the Cougars.

