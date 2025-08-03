Brennan alum Kingston Flemings hosts basketball camp ahead of first season at Houston

SAN ANTONIO – When Kingston Flemings first thought of how he would like to contribute to his community, the incoming Houston Cougars guard knew he wanted to uplift those who love basketball.

In his first-ever “4 The City” basketball camp, Flemings and his family returned to Brennan High School to provide a welcoming experience for the campers and their parents.

“I’ve always wanted to do a camp like this when I got older,” Flemings said. “We got some donations for just helping around the city, so I think just bringing kids in, teaching them basketball, and you know giving back.”

Kingston Flemings’ 4 The City basketball camp is underway here at Brennan High School! The @UHCougarMBK guard also partnered with the @safoodbank to collect donations for those affected by the Hill Country Floods. You’ll hear from him tonight on @ksatnews 🏀🙌🏼 @K1ngFlemings pic.twitter.com/A9nau1AB51 — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) August 2, 2025

The camp taught more than just basketball, however.

In a financial literacy component of the class, campers performed pushups and jumping jacks to earn “money.”

A really cool part of @K1ngFlemings’ 4 The City Camp is the financial literary portion. Campers have to do jumping jacks and pushups to earn money then they’re asked how they want to invest it while learning how their choices affect their lifestyle. 😃💵 @ksatnews @KsatSportsNow pic.twitter.com/H5abklBiOJ — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) August 2, 2025

The campers had the opportunity to invest as they chose, and were shown the rewards and consequences of those investments.

“Whenever I’m done with basketball,” Flemings said. “I’m going to want to come back to San Antonio and help in any way I can.”

Kingston plans to stay in San Antonio for a few weeks before heading back to Houston to begin his freshman season playing for the Cougars.