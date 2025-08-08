San Antonio Missions navigate midseason trades while supporting Hill Country flood relief efforts

SAN ANTONIO – Trades in the middle of the season are nothing new to baseball. There are times when a player is traded mid-game to the opposing team and have to switch dugouts before the game even ends.

While that scenario did not happen to the San Antonio Missions this time around, they did have to say goodbye to several players lately due to moves made by the San Diego Padres.

Last week, the Missions had to say goodbye to catcher Brandon Valenzuela and right-handed pitchers Tyson Neighbors, Henry Baez and Braden Nett.

San Antonio was on the road in Frisco, facing the Roughriders, when the deals were made.

The Missions spoke to the KSAT 12 Sports team on Wednesday as the players, coaches and personnel stopped at the San Antonio Food Bank to help pack food for those in need, including those affected by the Hill Country floods.

Saturday’s game against the Springfield Cardinals will see San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Hill Country Relief Fundraiser night. Missions players will also be wearing high school jerseys from the schools impacted by the recent floods.

The jerseys will be signed by the players and auctioned off following the game to raise relief funds and help with the field restoration of the Ingram Little League.

It was also announced on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, who begin a three-game series on Friday, will wear jerseys representing Center Point, Comfort, Ingram Tom Moore and Kerrville Tivy during batting practice on Saturday.

The jerseys will be auctioned off online next week to help raise money in the continued relief efforts in the Hill Country.

