San Antonio FC seeks more consistency in both halves during upcoming match

San Antonio – San Antonio FC returns to Toyota Field this weekend and is looking to be more consistent between halves after taking a loss and draw in its last two contests.

Coach Carlos Llamosa said although they did some good things in those contests, there is still more work to be done.

Players said their biggest issue was staying consistent for all 90 minutes.

“We know sometimes our inconsistency in the second half,” defender Abdi Salim said, “and we’re working on that. At the end of the day, like I said, it’s football, and is football is a 90-minute game and we gotta be tuned in for 90 minutes.”

Goalkeeper Richard Torres said the coaches use Key Performance Indicators to keep players motivated.

“There’s a style of play and an identity that we want to put in this league, and it’s still a growing process within what they’re asking of us,” Torres said. “I feel that we have the capability of achieving a lot of things for sure. That’s the mentality that we gotta bring.”

The quick turnaround allows players to move past recent setbacks and keep its attention on preparing to host the Lexington SC for the first time tomorrow.

The match is the annual Spurs Night, and the club posted on social media that Spurs rookies Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper will be at Toyota Field for the game.

San Antonio FC will take on Lexington SC at 8 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Field. The game will stream on ESPN+.