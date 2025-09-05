Hometown Showdown: UTSA’s defense anchors shutout against UIW at Toyota Field

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women’s soccer team secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over crosstown rival Incarnate Word in the Hometown Showdown on Thursday night at Toyota Field.

The win moved UTSA to 3-2-2 on the season, while UIW fell to 2-3.

Replicating UTSA’s 1-nil win over the Cardinals in 2024, the matches lone goal came in the 37th minute when senior midfielder Zoë May pushed the ball into a prime position for freshman forward Kamryn Watson.

Watson tipped it past UIW’s goalkeeper for the Louisiana native’s first career goal.

“I want to give credit to (Michelle) Polo and Zoë for the assist, because in the end it wouldn’t have happened without Zoë shooting the ball and having the courage to do that in the first place,” said Watson. “I was just lucky enough to be right there at the right time and be able to finish it off.”

UTSA women’s soccer head coach Derek Pittman said Watson “worked her tail off tonight.”

“Hats off to Kam ... she did a really good job for us up front and created some chances,” said Pittman. “I’d like to see her shoot some more, cause I know she has goals in her.”

UTSA now prepares for a home clash against East Texas A&M on Sunday at Park West, while UIW looks to rebound on the road against Texas Southern.

Read also: