UIW football turns to EJ Colson to jump-start season after halftime spark

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word football team (1-2) is turning to quarterback EJ Colson to jump-start this season.

Last week, when the Cardinals trailed UTSA 24-0 at halftime, UIW head coach Clint Killough sat starter Richard Torres and put in Colson. The redshirt freshman responded by leading the Cardinals on three touchdown drives. UIW still lost the game, but Colson provided the spark Killough was looking for.

During postgame inside the Alamodome, Killough told the media that Colson would start their next game at Northern Arizona (2-1). That’s exactly what will happen when the Cardinals invade Flagstaff, Arizona, to face the Lumberjacks.

Colson is taking first-team reps this week and is looking to build off his second-half success against UTSA.

