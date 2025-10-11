Injured Cowboys running back Miles Sanders is out for the season, team executive says

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders (24) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders, who was out last week due to knee and ankle injuries, will miss the rest of the season, executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said Friday.

Jones said on his radio show that Sanders was headed for season-ending injured reserve. Jones didn’t specify what led to the decision.

Sanders and Javonte Williams were free-agent additions in the offseason, but Williams has emerged as the starter. Williams needed just five games to match the five rushing touchdowns by Dallas running backs all of last season.

The 28-year-old Sanders spent his first four seasons with Philadelphia, Dallas’ NFC East rival, before playing two years in Carolina.

Sanders’ tenure with the Cowboys figures to be a short one since he signed a one-year contract. He had 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in four games. He has 4,462 career yards with 24 rushing TDs.

His best season was his final one with the Eagles, when he rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Philadelphia lost to Kansas City in the Super Bowl that year.

Sanders’ absence in last week’s 37-22 victory over the New York Jets led to rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue getting activated for the first time. The former Texas running back had four carries for 7 yards against the Jets.

