Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show is not being reconsidered, NFL commissioner says
Stephen Whyno
Associated Press
Speaking at the conclusion of the annual fall owners meeting, Goodell said the league is accustomed to getting blowback for its entertainment choices given the size and breadth of its fan base. The announcement made in September garnered worldwide attention, including an increase in streams of Bad Bunny's music.
The Puerto Rican artist has been vocal in his opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump and his policies. He decided to do a 31-day residency in Puerto Rico, avoiding stops in the U.S. as a form of protest.
Trump on a conservative TV news network called the NFL’s decision crazy and ridiculous.